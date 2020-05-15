A TRAIN company that operates services through York is set to increase the number of trains from Monday (May 18).

TransPennine Express (TPE) say they will run an amended timetable in line with the Government’s request to increase services to enable those making essential journeys, to get where they need to be.

While there is an uplift in services, there will be significant restrictions on capacity to help enable social distancing, with a maximum of 20 seats per carriage available for customers. TPE will also be introducing seat markers on trains to help guide customers to where they can sit.

Other precautions are being taken to protect customers from Covid-19 (coronavirus) at stations, including the introduction of clear two-metre markings on flooring in areas where people are likely to queue at key stations. TPE have also increased cleaning at turnaround locations, making sure that crew areas are cleaned so our staff can work safely, and our cleaning teams are focusing on cleaning those areas that colleagues and customers are more likely to touch.

From Monday, TPE will be running the following, with additional extra services at peak times:

• Hourly service between Liverpool and Newcastle

• Hourly service between Hull and Manchester Piccadilly

• Hourly stopping service between Leeds and Huddersfield

• Hourly stopping service between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield

• Hourly service between Manchester Airport and Redcar Central

• Two-hourly service between Cleethorpes and Manchester Piccadilly

• Two-hourly service between Manchester Airport and Edinburgh

• Shuttle service between York and Scarborough

Additionally, there will be limited TPE services between Newcastle and Edinburgh, Liverpool Lime Street and Preston, along with Glasgow and Carlisle.

Liz Collins, Interim Managing Director for TransPennine Express, said: “From next week, we will begin running more services to allow key workers and those making essential journeys to get where they need to be.

“However, to adhere to social distancing, there will be a significant reduction in capacity on our services with a maximum of 20 seats available for customers per carriage. With this in mind, we would like customers to follow the Government advice and only travel on our trains if they have no alternative way of travelling.

“Please can those customers who are using our services currently, also check the new timetables before they travel on our website and make sure you plan ahead before starting your journey.”

For more information click here.