PLANS for two houses to be built behind a village pub have been met with nearly 60 objection letters from neighbours.

A planning application has been submitted for the homes to be built on land to the rear of The Lord Nelson pub in Nether Poppleton.

But 59 letters objecting to the application have been submitted - including a letter from the Council for British Archaeology (CBA).

The planning application, from ACT York, says: “The proposed new dwellings replicate the scale and building grain of surround developments, filling in what is a large underused parcel of land.

“The existing pub is to be retained and will continue to operate under its current use. The pub is not part of this planning application and is unaffected.”

A statement says the plot, beyond the car park, “is mainly laid to lawn and is currently vacant, previously used as a caravan and camping site.”

But a letter from the CBA says the organisation “strongly objects” to the application.

It says: “In the CBA’s view this will harm the character and appearance of the Nether Poppleton Conservation Area, the evidential value of the medieval burgage plots … and the setting of the Grad II-listed Poppleton House.”

The parish council has also objected to the plans for two four-bedroom homes to be built on the land, saying: “The proposals for development in this application are not seen as sympathetic or empathetic in any way with the surroundings.”

The pub was made an asset of community value in 2017 and a campaign was launched to protect the inn after rumours it would be closed.

Neighbours have raised concerns about the size of the new homes - saying they fear they will be “overshadowed or dominated by an overbearing structure”.

A resident objecting to the scheme wrote: “Nearby Anglo Saxon and Norman artefacts have been found. This is the last burgage strip left in Poppleton. This historic site which is mentioned in the Doomsday book should not be lost.

“The Lord Nelson is an Asset of Community Value and every effort should be made to ensure that it does not close. The tenants are making every effort to increase popularity.”

Another letter highlights plans for a music room at one of the properties, saying: “And what exactly is a “music room”? Are we to be subjected to the potential of 24hrs noise pollution? Just changing the name of a building has not amended the plans.”

Residents have also voiced fears about parking, access and flooding on the plot.

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk reference 18/02692/FUL.