PAVEMENTS could be widened at a further 15 locations in the city - following efforts to make Bishopthorpe Road more pedestrian-friendly.

A City of York Council report suggests road space could be taken over for pedestrians in the city centre - including outside food shops on Piccadilly, Low Ousegate and Micklegate.

On May 5 the council’s chief executive approved plans to close the southbound lane of Bishopthorpe Road between Darnborough Street and Scarcroft Road - to help with social distancing as people used the shops.

A council report says a number of people contacted the authority about the pavements being too crowded.

It says: “The narrow footways have also been further constrained by the way that businesses were managing queues and displaying goods.

“The initial review has identified that, compared to other locations across the city, this should be the highest priority as the footway widths are narrow and there is a relatively high number of pedestrians in the area.”

According to the report, the temporary traffic measures are set to cost £4,000 for installation and removal of barriers and cones - and £2,000 a week for maintenance.

And the local authority is looking at other areas where similar changes could be made.

The report says: “Generally footways across the city are not wide enough for pedestrians to comply with social distancing guidance and pedestrians need to take care when passing other people.

“The limited width is currently being further reduced at some locations where footway space is taken up by people queuing before entering shops.

“A review of a number of locations where there are essential retailers across the city suggests that queuing is not generally causing significant concerns however there are a number of locations where the footways are particularly narrow or the roads are busy where measures may be appropriate.

“The traffic team are currently investigating more than 15 locations across the city.”

It says that the need for social distancing could continue even as the country comes out of lockdown.

And that - where space is limited - creating extra space for pedestrians might mean there is less space for cyclists and vehicles.

Road layouts could also change - making it more difficult for delivery drivers and motorists to navigate, according to the report. The council says it is also looking at improvements across the city to make it easier for people to cycle and walk - including on Fulford Road, Rougier Street and Fishergate Gyratory.