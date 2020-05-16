STAY local if you want to enjoy Yorkshire’s nature reserves - that’s the message from the county’s wildlife trust.

Most of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s more than 100 reserves across Yorkshire are open, but generally their facilities, such as car parks, toilets and bird hides, are not.

Birds, other wildlife and plants have been making the most of the lockdown and have spread into areas where they would not normally be.

The lockdown has also prevented volunteers and trust staff from carrying out their normal maintenance and wildlife preservation activities.

A spokesman for the trust said: “We remain cautious about the risk the virus poses to communities and are therefore not encouraging travel to our nature reserves outside of the local area.”

She urged anyone visiting the reserves to be careful as they may find bird nests in unexpected places, such as on footpaths. Areas normally clear may now be overgrown and inaccessible.

“If you are visiting a local nature reserve for your daily dose of outdoor time, then please remember other people as well as the wildlife,” she said.

“ Adhering to guidelines around social distancing will make your visit a safer, more comfortable and enjoyable experience.

“Please close all gates behind you; on sites where dogs are permitted, please ensure they are on a short lead; and take any litter home.”

Eight of its trusts, including its flagship, the Potteric Carr reserve near Doncaster, plus the Living Seas Centre at Flamborough on the east coast, remain closed.

The trust is looking at ways to open its facilities and closed reserves in a way that protects their wildlife and plants and is coronavirus safe.