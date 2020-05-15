ROADS and parking bays are to be closed this weekend in some of North Yorkshire's busiest tourist towns as the authorities try to persuade motorists not to visit.
North Yorkshire County Council has tweeted that it is working with multiagency partners to try to monitor the impact this weekend and advised: "Please be aware that we are also closing some streets and car parks and suspending parking bays."
It said these included:
* Filey: pay and display parking bays closed from tonight.
*Scarborough: Foreshore and Marine Drive/Royal Albert closed 8am Sat to 6pm Sun.
*Whitby: pay and display bays on West Cliff closed 8am Sat to 6pm Sun.
*Harrogate: Commercial Street, James Street, Albert Street barrier off parking bays from 9am Sat until 6pm Sun.
*Knaresborough: High Street barrier off parking bays from 9am Saturday until 6pm Sunday.
* Ripon: High Skellgate and Westgate restricted width to create one lane and more footway space.
*Pateley Bridge: High Street restricted width to create one lane.
It added: "We're doing what we can to try and keep #NorthYorkshire safe but you can all play your part by not heading to the county’s popular beauty spots or busy coastal towns and villages.
"Please do the right thing and protect yourselves and your families from a virus that has taken tens of thousands of lives already in the UK alone. Despite relaxation of the travel and exercise rules we ask, if you can, you stick close to home and in quiet open spaces.
"Stay at least 2 metres away from anyone you don’t live with and wash your hand regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Remember many places have limited hygiene and parking and most shops and cafes remain closed."