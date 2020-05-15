THE number of York care home residents known to have died from coronavirus has risen to 57.
According to the latest figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), care homes in the city told the Care Quality Commission of 23 Covid-19 deaths in the week ending May 8.
That was two up on the 21 deaths notified the previous week.
Eight deaths were notified in the week ending April 24 and five in the week before that., making a total up to May 8 of 57.
Earlier this week, the ONS’s weekly bulletin based on death certificates, revealed that 31 deaths in care homes registered up to May 8 were connected to Covid-19. All had occurred before May 2.
There are no details of which homes the deaths occurred at.
For the whole of the area covered by North Yorkshire County Council, there were 172 deaths in care homes from coronavirus notified to the CQC by May 8.