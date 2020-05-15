ONE more patient with coronavirus has died at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The one further death takes the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities within the trust to 187.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been a further 23 coronavirus deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationwide, further 186 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,345.
Patients were aged between 15 and 99 years old. Ten of the 186 patients, aged between 30 and 94 years old, had no known underlying health condition.