Here are the total number of fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and May 11 for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws:
– Avon and Somerset: 300
– Bedfordshire: 292
– British Transport Police (BTP): 307
– Cambridgeshire: 120
– Cheshire: 166
– City of London: 64
– Cleveland: 280
– Cumbria: 269
– Derbyshire: 219
– Devon and Cornwall: 799
– Dorset: 383
– Durham: 137
– Essex: 165
– Gloucestershire: 238
– Greater Manchester: 263
– Hampshire: 244
– Hertfordshire: 243
– Humberside: 103
– Kent: 117
– Lancashire: 736
– Leicestershire: 334
– Lincolnshire: 194
– Merseyside: 438
– Metropolitan: 906
– MoD Police: 27
– Norfolk: 320
– North Yorkshire: 843
– Northamptonshire: 347
– Northumbria: 206
– Nottinghamshire: 158
– South Yorkshire: 356
– Staffordshire: 52
– Suffolk: 246
– Surrey: 539
– Sussex: 655
– Thames Valley: 866
– Warwickshire: 31
– West Mercia: 150
– West Midlands: 405
– West Yorkshire: 758
– Wiltshire: 169
Total: 13,445
Number of fines issued by police forces in Wales in the same timeframe:
– BTP: 11
– Dyfed-Powys: 417
– Gwent: 71
– North Wales: 143
– South Wales: 157
Total: 799
