MUSEUM Gardens will not be open to visitors this weekend.

But a campaign has launched today - inviting people to grow flowers at home that can be used in a colourful community display once the venue is able to reopen.

A spokesperson for York Museums Trust, which runs the gardens, said the site is not able to open yet because it features listed buildings, monuments and specialist plants that need a high level of maintenance and supervision.

Most of the organisation's staff are on the government's furlough scheme to help the charity survive the effects of the pandemic - and the spokesman said the gardens cannot reopen safely without the right number of employees.

But an online gardening project has been launched as part of the new campaign.

And free seeds will be delivered with food parcels through food banks in the city.

Jo Killeya, the trust's head of public engagement, said: “We hope people young and old and of all levels of experience will give gardening a go this spring, documenting and sharing their experiences online with us.

"Whether it is a sunflower grown in a back yard or pansies planted in a pot on a window sill, our ambition is that the colourful blooms grown in these difficult times will come together to create a fantastic display in the summer when the gardens can hopefully reopen for the public to enjoy.”

The flowers can be any variety and grown in any container - with the hope that people can get involved in the project without the need to leave their home.

The trust will set a date for people to drop off their flowers to create a community display once the gardens are able to reopen.

To get involved visit yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk.