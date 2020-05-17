FOR anyone feeling that bit nostalgic, we're turning the clock back to start of the new millennium.
How did you celebrate the arrival of the year 2000?
The photos above capture celebrations in the streets and bars in York and Selby.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
FOR anyone feeling that bit nostalgic, we're turning the clock back to start of the new millennium.
How did you celebrate the arrival of the year 2000?
The photos above capture celebrations in the streets and bars in York and Selby.