COLLEAGUES working for a York-based business took on a fundraising challenge in a bid to ease the lockdown blues and support the NHS.

Specialist audio visual services provider Saville Group, which is head quartered in York with offices across the UK, decided to organise a virtual runabout.

With many staff working from home, staff across the company’s three brands - Saville Group, Sparq and Visavvi - were invited to use their daily exercise for one week to help virtually cover the 1,122 miles it would take to visit all eight offices.

Organiser David Willie said: “We wanted to do something to show our respect and gratitude to all the NHS staff, volunteers and carers who are working tirelessly and selflessly during this virus crisis and also help lighten the lockdown blues for our colleagues.”

Teams, including family members, achieved 1,668 miles through a combination of running, cycling, walking, scootering, boogie bouncing and even space hopping.

David added: “To date a grand total of £730 has been raised toward a target of £1000 and the donations are still coming into our fundraising page on Just Giving. We are not closing the campaign yet so if anyone would like to offer a donation we would be pleased to accept.”

Funds raised will go to NHS Charities Together, a group of 250 NHS Charities that provide services above and beyond what the NHS alone can provide.

As the lockdown has continued, the effects of trying to juggle homeworking alongside social normality, not to mention teaching duties for those with families, has put increased pressure on peoples mental and social wellbeing.

Saville Group marketing manager Gareth Lloyd said: “When Dave suggested the virtual runabout idea we all jumped at the opportunity to do something that was fun whilst actively supporting the NHS.

“Every Thursday we change our social channels to blue in support of the make it blue campaign, but this idea was the perfect way to combine healthy exercise with positive financial support.

Dave added: “Actually, getting people started on something like this is harder than the physical challenge to keep going, but we have had an overwhelmingly positive response from everyone who took part and are already looking forward to doing something else soon.”

Saville Group, and its brands, uses the latest technology to transform business communication and collaboration, with clients including leading corporations, government departments, public sector bodies, hospitals and universities in the UK and around the world.

Its heritage goes back to 1876, it now operates globally through its brands.

Donations are still being accepted on the fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/savillegroupvirtualrunabout