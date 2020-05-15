YORKSHIRE has the highest coronavirus transmission rate in England, new data has revealed.

According to the modelling, which has been undertaken by Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge, both the North East and Yorkshire have a transmission rate of 0.8 - the highest in England.

It means that for every 10 people who are infected, they are likely to pass it on to eight other people.

Meanwhile, in the South West, the rate is at 0.76, while in the North West it's 0.73. And, in the South East and East of England, the rate is at 0.71, and in the Midlands, it is 0.68.

London's average rate, meanwhile, has fallen to 0.4.

The figure also means the capital has gone from being the epicentre of the UK outbreak to having the lowest rate of infection in England.

When the lockdown was announced on March 23, London was seeing more than 200,000 new cases daily, according to the research.

But there are now fewer than 24 daily infections in the capital and, with this number halving every 3.5 days.

Sky News has said the study will raise pressure on the government to consider lifting the lockdown at different speeds in different parts of the country.