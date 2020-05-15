A YORK resident has been spotted taking his dog out for their daily walk while dressed as an iconic Marvel super hero.
The mystery Spider-man has been spotted walking around the Haxby and Wigginton area on a Thursday evening during the Clap for Carers campaign, where people around the country show their gratitude to NHS workers working tirelessly in the battle against coronavirus.
On his adventures, the super hero has been fundraising for The Railway Children charity and has raised over £250 so far.
There has been a positive response to the mystery Spider-man's adventures so far, as they have generated a "lot of smiles and laughs," in the local area during these difficult times.
The Spider-man told The Press that they plan to continue the Thursday evening treks, along with their canine companion 'Spider-dog', who may have a costume themselves in the near future.
For further information on The Railway Children charity, visit: www.railwaychildren.org.uk