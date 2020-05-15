A DEER was struck by a vehicle and killed on the A64 near Tadcaster, just after a car had passed the scene while allegedly speeding at 111mph, police say.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau tweeted that a deer emerged from the trees moments after the speeding car had passed.
It said the deer attempted to run across the carriageway, but was hit by another vehicle which had managed to slow down but was sadly killed and left lying in a live lane.
"Our officer called for assistance and a temporary closure was put in place so the deer could be moved to the grass verge," the Traffic Bureau said.
"If this deer was hit by the vehicle doing 111mph, the officer could have been witnessing something much worse, possibly even a human fatality. A sad and timely reminder that speed can kill. Please #SlowDown and #StaySafe."
