THE doctors and nurses at York Hospital's accident and emergency department went on a flight of fancy this morning after a visit from some feathered friends.
In what must have been a bit of light relief from their usual duties, some geese decided to turn up at A&E to conduct an unscheduled inspection.
Reader, Oliver Cousins, who sent the photo in, said: "Either they’d skipped the memo about no visitors or had a persistent cough and a high temperature!
"They were checked over tested and sent on their way. They should be expecting there results in a few days!
"The geese said they’d received an egg-cellent service from staff at York Hospital."
