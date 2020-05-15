A WOMAN from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award after successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity earlier this year.

Sarah Langley, who lives in Osbaldwick, has been nominated for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year in this year’s awards.

Earlier in the year, Sarah took on the gruelling self-funded challenge of climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

Sarah said: “It was on my bucket list to do it, it was a personal challenge for me.”

Sarah set off on the trek on December 31 last year with 12 people she didn’t know beforehand.

The trek took them five days to reach the summit, during which they had to face testing weather conditions including “extreme,” winds on the ‘summit day’. As well as this, the group had to cope with the low oxygen levels

Sarah said: “It was a very tough expedition, a lot harder than I expected it to be, but it was well worth it.”

Although this was a personal challenge for Sarah, the climber saw it as a great opportunity to raise awareness of a charity close to her heart, the Alzheimers Society, as her grandma suffered from the disease.

Sarah managed to raise £2,600 for the charity.

Sarah said: “I thought this would be a great way to support the charity. I did it for my nana.”

Sarah has been nominated for the award by her mum, Lesley Hopwood.

Lesley, who also lives in Osbaldwick, said: “I am really proud of her. Its such a massive achievement as she has never done anything like this before.

“The fact that she has done it for the Alzheimers Society means so much to our family.”

On her nomination, Sarah said: “Its amazing to receive recognition for taking on the challenge. It makes me feel like the money I raised was all worthwhile.”

As well as the Charity Fundraiser, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we cannot return.