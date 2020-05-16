MEMBERS of a now defunct York social club that’s been closed for two years say they are still waiting for their shares.

James Pinder, 87, from The Groves, was steward at The Post Office Club in Marygate from 1974-86 and a member from the time he started working until it shut in 2018.

His daughter, Karen Bell, said her dad is one of about 200 members who received letters when it closed saying they would each get about £6,000 from the sale of the building, but since then they have had no update.

Karen said: “The members are mostly elderly and it all seems very strange that things have gone on for so long and no one is telling them what’s happening. I feel like someone needs to fight their corner.

“My dad has tried on several occasions to get answers out of the solicitors Cowling, Swift and Kitchin and the accountants Hunter Gee Holroyd, but no one is saying anything. My uncle was a member of the Tramways Club and when that folded within three months the members had their money. Before the lockdown I think my dad would have liked to use the money to go on holiday.”

The Post Office Club announced it would close after 80 years in October 2017, citing changing entertainment habits and lack of interest from younger patrons. It opened in 1937, but despite its name had no link with the Post Office - it was simply founded by four postal workers. The club become known as a well-known gig venue and arts space.

The building was sold and is currently being converted in to new homes.

Jonathan Hamley of Cowling, Swift and Kitchin, said the funds will be released to members once the accountants have given the go ahead.

Nigel Atkinson, of Hunter Gee Holroyd, said: “We have been dealing with the club accounts and we are awaiting agreement from HM Revenue and Customs.”

He said he was unable commit to a timescale as it's up to HMRC.