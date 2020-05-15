MORE roadworks are planned for York in the weeks ahead.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on St Helen's Road off Tadcaster Road from May 18 till June 9 for carriageway resurfacing work.

The works are due to take place between 9am and 4pm and temporary traffic lights will be installed in Tadcaster Road in 200 metre sections between its junctions with St George's Place and The Horseshoe.

Meanwhile in Strensall, repairs are planned to a riverside footpath starting today (May 15) and they are set to last until June 11 due to the river bank slipping and reconstruction works are now needed.

It comes as The Press reported yesterday that a series of roadworks will take place on major roads around York this month and next.

City of York Council will be carrying out a number of roadworks on key routes throughout May and June, including resurfacing works to Tadcaster Road, Nunnery Lane and James Street.

The council says that all crews carrying out the works will be operating under strict social distancing guidance due to the current Coronavirus restrictions. All but essential maintenance work has been paused during the outbreak of COVID19.