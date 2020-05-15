HIGHWAYS departments in York and North Yorkshire are getting an extra £58 million from the Government to carry out vital repairs to roads.

The Department for Transport said the money will improve journeys for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers, with some of it being used to fill the numerous potholes across the region.

City of York Council is getting £5.592million and North Yorkshire County Council is receiving £52.623 million, while East Riding of Yorkshire Council is getting £20.295million.

The Press has asked the three authorities how and on which roads they intend to spend the cash.

A DfT spokesperson said hundreds-of-millions-of-pounds worth of upgrades had already been made to the nation’s road and rail networks during the lockdown period with more planned over the coming weeks and months.

They said a £1.7 billion Transport Infrastructure Investment Fund would help every area in England outside London to improve its roads, repair bridges and fill in millions of potholes.

"The package will target around 1.3 million nuisance potholes across Yorkshire and the Humber alone. It will also see smaller improvements completed to upgrade local networks, such as enhancing road safety at key locations, the installation of priority bus lanes and the creation of projects to help lock in improvements in air quality experienced during lockdown.

"The £1.7 billion is being automatically allocated based on the length of local authorities’ roads, helping to reduce pressures on staff at this crucial time by removing the need to apply manually for funding."

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “It is vital that we continue to stay at home and only travel when it is essential to do so, but as people slowly begin to return to our roads over the coming weeks and months, we want to ensure they are in the best shape possible.

“The funding we are allocating will help make journeys smoother, quicker and safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”