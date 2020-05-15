FOURTEEN private dentist practices in York have launched an emergency dental hub.

The Urgent Dental Centre, located at Woodthorpe Dental Centre, part of Thorpe Dental Group, is offering emergency treatment for a nominal £80 to cover PPE costs.

Patients should ring their usual practice first, which will decide if a referral is appropriate.

Kris Leeson, principal dentist at Bishopthorpe, Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe Dental Centres, said face-to-face treatment was a last resort to reduce the spread of Covid-19. All emergencies will be assessed, but patients with trauma, severe toothache or swellings are likely to be seen.

Under safety measures, only one patient will be permitted in the practice at any time, appointments must be pre-booked following telephone triage, and dentists are wearing full PPE - gowns, visors and highly protective masks.

Mr Leeson said: "We have a cluster of 14 private practices, covering 22,000 patients in York. Our loyal private patients have been with us a long time, and have been brilliant, keeping up their monthly plans. That’s keeping us going. We wanted to continue looking after them during a difficult time."

He said it had been hard for dentists not to be able to treat patients during the lockdown, due to Government social distancing rules.

"It is frustrating. We really want to look after people, otherwise we will have a dentistry disaster. The longer this goes on the more conditions will develop. People can manage for a few weeks but it is getting to a point where these patients need looking after."

Surgeries involved, which should be the first contact point for patients in an emergency, are: Woodthorpe Dental Centre, Bishopthorpe Dental Centre, Copmanthorpe Dental Centre, Beeches Practice, Ainsty Dental Practice, James Pegg Dentistry, Love Dental, The Mount Dental, Poppleton Dental Practice, Acorn Dental Practice, Clifton Dental Practice, Manor House Dental Practice, St Saviourgate Dental Care, and Castlegate Dental Centre.