YORK’S roads have been quiet and empty since the lockdown began in March, but at least one section of the inner ring road is now looking rather like it did pre-coronavirus - increasingly congested.

Traffic heading up Nunnery Lane to the traffic lights at the Micklegate Bar junction with Blossom Street is regularly queueing all the way back to Swan Street or even beyond the Victoria bar junction.

Several factors appear to be behind the jams.

City of York Council’s emergency closure last week of Bishopthorpe Road to outbound traffic -intended to allow more space for pedestrians to socially distance - means motorists are now going on a lengthy detour via Nunnery Lane and Blossom Street. It seems this would inevitably increase the amount of traffic on those roads and lengthen the queues.

The Prime Minister’s relaxation of the lockdown may also be resulting in some extra traffic appearing on the city’s roads.

However, vehicles are still moving easily along other sections of the inner ring road, for example on Castle Mills Bridge where the council has used cones to convert one of the two lanes into a cycle lane.

Roadworks in Blossom Street are also causing delays in the area, reducing the ability of vehicles to turn left into Blossom Street from Nunnery Lane at times, even when the traffic lights are green.

When the council introduced the emergency closure of Bishopthorpe Road, it said it would keep the "short-term trial" under constant review, and it was encouraging residents and businesses to share their feedback, so it could continue to monitor, understand and respond to the challenges.

It said feedback could be emailed to highway.regulation@york.gov.uk.

The council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said yesterday that the authority was continuing to monitor traffic across the city and changes in traffic levels both from a large reduction in people using public transport and the measures at Bishopthorpe Road, which he said had been introduced to increase safety and allow for social distancing outside the shops.

“Essential utility works on Blossom Street are currently having a significant knock-on effect on traffic in the area but will soon be complete,” he said.

“These are unprecedented times which we are responding to as quickly as we can.

“We understand that the current changes will inconvenience some people and urge motorists to avoid peak times, make use of traffic reports to plan their journey and avoid the city centre if there are other routes available to them.”