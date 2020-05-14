SEVEN further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total number to 427.
Nine new cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 1,216 and another 12 cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has taken the total to 777.
The Ryedale and Selby districts have both seen one more case, taking their total of cases to 74 and 131 respectively, while Hambleton has not seen any new confirmed cases for the past two days, with the total remaining at 188.