A REPORT by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) into a helicopter incident at Sherburn-in- Elmet Airfield, in North Yorkshire, last October says the student, who was flying solo, was on a Private Pilot's Licence course.
In the report, AAIB investigators say: "After landing from the third circuit, the pilot noticed his jacket, which had been secured on the left seat, had moved.
"In attempting to retrieve the jacket, the pilot inadvertently raised the left collective lever. The helicopter pitched up, yawed to the left and rolled onto its right side.
"The pilot was able to vacate the helicopter, but suffered a head injury in the accident."
The helicopter was left damaged "beyond economic repair", the report adds.
AAIB investigators concluded: "Ensuring all items inside the cockpit are secure and that the pilot and any passengers are comfortable for the flight are essential for minimising the risk of such an event occurring."