MONEY is to be put towards making a York high school more accessible to pupils in wheelchairs or other mobility problems.

All Saints Roman Catholic School will make changes to its buildings - as disabled students cannot currently get to all the classrooms and some parts of the site are "impossible" to access.

City of York Council will put £495,000 towards works to help make the school more accessible.

A council report says: "Currently All Saints RC School is not accessible to all pupils.

"The lower site is a building on many different levels, making flat access routes for children with mobility needs around the building and upper floors impossible without significant adaptations."

It adds that an accessible route around the school has been planned out - as well as upgrades to adapt toilets.

And that the upgrades will make about 90 per cent of the practical subject classrooms accessible.

A planning application has been submitted for the work - as the lower site buildings are Grade II-listed and one part of the building is attached to the Bar Convent.

The application says: "One part of the building is attached to Bar Convent. The upper floors to the same building are used as sleeping accommodation for Bar Convent nuns.

"The site is built on a number of different levels – all of which need to be navigated for [pupils] to access the curriculum.

"The front entrance in to the building is poorly designed and inaccessible.

"There are not enough accessible toilets around the building and some of the classrooms used for practical curriculum subjects need to be adapted.

"The proposed refurbishment and renewal works will address the above problems."