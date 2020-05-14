ONE more patient with coronavirus has died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities to 186.
The Press has asked the trust at which of its hospitals - York or Scarborough - the patient was being treated.
The rise is considerably lower than the increases which have been reported over the past few days, which included 11 on one day.
Nationwide, a further 207 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,159.
NHS England said patients were aged between 33 and 100, with six of the 244 patients, aged between 35 and 95, had no known underlying health condition.