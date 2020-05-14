A SERIES of roadworks will take place on major roads around York this month and next.

City of York Council will be carrying out a series of roadworks on key routes throughout May and June, including resurfacing works to Tadcaster Road, Nunnery Lane and James Street.

The council says that all crews carrying out the works will be operating under strict social distancing guidance due to the current Coronavirus restrictions. All but essential maintenance work has been paused during the outbreak of COVID19.

The council also say they have worked with trade unions and its supply chain to develop new ways of working and has ensured works on the highway can happen in a safe way for front line operatives and the public, whilst roads are quieter than normal.

The following works are being undertaken from this month, and include:

• Tadcaster Road (including St Helen’s Road): resurfacing works will take place from Wednesday 20 May between 9am and 5pm, for four weeks, working Monday to Friday only. In order to carry out the work safely, phased lane closures will be in place from the junction of Middlethorpe Drive to the junction of Knavesmire Road whilst works are taking place

• Nunnery Lane: resurfacing works will take place from Monday 15 June for seven nights, working between 7.30pm and 5am Monday to Friday only. A full road closure from, but not including, the junction of Tower Street up to, but not including, the junction of Blossom Street will be necessary whilst works are taking place.

Cyclists will have to dismount and use the footways/grass verges. Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be free to use the footways at all times.

In addition to the above, the council will be carrying out kerbing and drainage works on Monday 8 June for a period of one week working 9.15am – 4pm. These works will be carried out under local traffic management, will not affect access/egress and the road will be open as normal.

The diversion for Nunnery Lane from City Centre end will be: Queen St -> Station Rd > Rougier St -> Bridge St -> Clifford St -> Tower St and vice versa.

The diversion for Nunnery Lane from Bishopthorope Rd end will be: Scarcroft Rd -> The Mount -> Blossom Street -> Queen St -> Station Rd > Rougier St -> Bridge St -> Clifford St -> Tower St and vice versa.

• James Street: The resurfacing works will take place from Wednesday 10 June for up to four nights, working between 7.30pm and 5am, Monday to Friday only. A full road closure from, but not including, the junction of Lawrence Street up to, but not including, the junction of Morrison’s will be necessary whilst works are taking place.

In addition to the above, we will be carrying out kerbing and drainage works on Monday 1 June for a period of seven days working Monday to Friday 9.15am – 4pm. These works will be carried out under local traffic management, will not affect access/egress and the road will be open as normal.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “During this incredibly difficult period, it is important that the council continues with essential frontline services to support residents, businesses and key workers. That is why I am pleased that the council’s is releasing over £2.5 million to improve and upgrade the condition of our roads over the next few months.

“With less traffic on the road, there is an opportunity to improve a number of different roads in the city, while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“Since 2015, over £20 million pound has been invested to improve our highways and a further £25 million has been allocated in our recent budget to increase the scale and speed of improvements. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we remain committed to improving our highways, walking and cycling infrastructure across the city.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, said: “The council is working hard to ensure crucial frontline services can continue despite the Coronavirus pandemic. With many key workers currently using the road network, it is important that road conditions are maintained and improved in the city.”

In order to carry out these works safely, the following actions will be taken: • Staff will use ‘stop and go’ traffic control boards whilst works are taking place to manage lane closures, together with the use of a lead vehicle convoy system to guide traffic past the works at a safe and constant speed. This is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractor.

• Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

• All on street parking in the working area and within close proximity to the works will be suspended at these times, although any specific access requirements may be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management operatives, who will co-ordinate with residents’ and businesses’ requirements around the ongoing construction operations. This will not affect access for residents or businesses and the road will be open as normal.

• Bus services will be running as normal, and although there may be slight delays as a consequence of the works, this will be kept to a minimum.

Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times. Please note that cyclists are advised to dismount and use the adjacent grass verges.

As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public. However, everything possible will be done to try to keep any disruption to a minimum at all times. For more details about roadworks in York, visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks