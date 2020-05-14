A YORK foot and cycle bridge is to be removed to allow for a refurbishment and repairs, with a temporary scaffold walkway and bridge created so people can still get across a river.
City of York Council said the maintenance project on Blue Bridge, over the River Foss, would start next Monday and take up to eight weeks.
Work would include general painting and repairs to the parapet railings, the removal of old paintwork and steelwork repairs, said a spokesperson.
They said there will be two brief closures of up to 15 minutes each during this time to allow the bridge sections to be lifted out and returned into position.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said this would be the first time the Blue Bridge parapets/ railings had been refurbished in about 20 years.
“The width and overall length of the temporary bridge will be similar to the existing Blue Bridge," he said.
"We’re asking residents to allow plenty of space between themselves and others in order to reduce the possibility of groups meeting along the restricted width of the temporary walkway.”
The council added that navigation of the River Foss would not be available for access to river craft for the duration of the works.
