A WOMAN from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for her volunteer work supporting the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracey Deacon, from Acomb, has been nominated for the Good Neighbour of the Year.

Tracey has set up a food bank from her own home in Danebury Drive. From the food bank, Tracey and a team of volunteers offer care packages which are then taken to vulnerable people who are currently shielding to avoid coronavirus.

Tracey started out by offering support to residents of the Danebury Court sheltered housing estate, which she lives opposite. This then lead to her offering to help people around the community.

She currently has around 200 vulnerable people that she is supporting.

Charities such as Kitchen for Everyone and supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons in Acomb have been supporting Tracey’s work by supplying her with essential items.

Tracey has been nominated for the award by Emma Storey, one of her good friends. Tracey also supports Emma, who is currently sheltering due to the pandemic.

Emma said: “Tracey has gone above and beyond to help the community. She has made such a difference, just because she wants to, not to receive recognition.”

On the nomination, Tracey said: “Its amazing, Emma really is a superstar so its great to be nominated by her.

“The work has really expanded, we’re supporting a lot of vulnerable people around Acomb now.”

The Community Pride awards will again include the Good Neighbour of the Year. There will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we cannot return.