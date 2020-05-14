CITY of York Council has decided to extend the provision of its community hubs.

As well as maintaining the Covid-19 hubs, the council will build on their success by working with communities to create more drop-in hubs, as soon as national guidance allows.

Since the helpline and hubs opened on 23 March, over 1,300 calls for help have been answered. These were for a range of support, and includes delivering 850 food parcels, information about food suppliers, prescription collection, financial assistance, information about cleaning and dog walking, and much more.

Staff and volunteers at the hubs have made nearly 5,500 telephone calls to residents to check on their needs and wellbeing, and over 200 residents have been connected to volunteers for ongoing wellbeing calls.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, (pictured) Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “Knowing that the impact of coronavirus on our communities will change, we are looking at ways to build on the momentum of York’s extraordinary community action. Establishing these hubs for the long term is just one way we’re doing that, as we aim to capture the benefits that the coronavirus emergency response brought to York’s communities.

“Our brilliant group of new and existing volunteers, and committed staff, have added to York’s tradition of philanthropy and neighbourhood spirit, in a display of community resilience everyone in York should be proud of.

“Meanwhile, the Council will continue to be there for all residents of York in need of help. We ask that anyone with no source of help but is needing assistance as a result of the covonavirus emergency calls our helpline on 01904 551550 or email covid19help@york.gov.uk.”