LOCKED-DOWN York is set to enjoy plenty of sunshine and warm weather over the next fortnight, with temperatures heading into the 20s next week.
The chilly weather of the last few days, brought to the UK by northerly winds, will gradually be replaced by westerly winds in the next few days and then by southerly winds next week.
Temperatures will rise from 10C yesterday to 14C today, and then to 17C by Monday, with a further increase to as high as 23C expected by next Wednesday and Thursday.
There should be some sunshine today, tomorrow and on Saturday, with Sunday looking cloudier.
With high pressure continuing to dominate the weather over the UK, there is no sign of any persistent rain in the next fortnight, which will concern fire chiefs as moorlands are already dry and at risk of major blazes.