RUBBISH including crutches, an artificial Christmas tree and a mattress has been fly-tipped in a moorland sink hole and set on fire.
North Yorkshire Police said the 'reckless actions' could have resulted in an extremely serious fire on the dry moorland in Richmondshire.
PC Mark Wood, Richmond Rural beat manager, said: “There is a high risk of moorland fires at the moment, and the consequences of this could have been incredibly serious.”
He said the fly-tipped rubbish included remnants of a mattress, some crutches, empty cardboard packs of icing sugar, an artificial Christmas tree and garden waste, and police were working with Richmondshire District Council to identify those responsible.
Anyone with information should phone101, quoting reference number 12200074322.
