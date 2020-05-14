AN independent estate agency has revealed how buying a home in York may look as lockdown measures ease - and what the pandemic could mean for house prices in the city.

The Government announced that estate agents can now open, home viewings can start and people can move house - in a bid to kickstart the housing market.

And Simon Cartwright, of Indigo Greens in York, said his business will adapt to ensure government advice about social distancing guidelines are followed and clients are kept safe.

He said the guidance means personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves will be used, homeowners will need to clean a property before and after each viewing, and buyers will need to fill out a questionnaire before visiting a house.

“We have to give priority to people who are able to proceed and are seen as serious buyers – for example if their tenancy with a rental agency is coming to an end,” Simon said.

“There are going to be limits on the number of appointments available, how long you can be in a property to view it.

“The government hasn’t set those out yet but it’s something we are anticipating.

“Some agents thrive on open-house viewing – they are not going to be allowed.

“There is a lot that needs to be put in place before people can view a house to ensure we and our clients are safe – we will require face masks and hand sanitiser.

“Owners will be expected to clean a property before and after each viewing.”

Simon said Indigo Greens already provides 360-degree virtual tours online and these will be used for more properties.

He believes the lockdown will have a short-term impact on the housing market in York - but that the city will quickly bounce back: “Buyers will be asked to fill out a questionnaire before an appointment to find out if they have been self-isolating or having symptoms and if they are motivated enough to warrant a viewing.

“Only two people from the same household will be allowed to view a property at a time and realistically they will probably only get one viewing.”

And he added that - despite the lockdown - people are still keen to move.

He said: “We have properties waiting for photographs to be taken and a list of homes waiting to go on the market. There has been a number of inquiries from people motivated to move.

“Mainly they are from people in York but we have had inquiries from people outside the city too.”

Property website Rightmove reported a 45 per cent surge in online viewings nationally on Wednesday - as the Government said estate agents can reopen.