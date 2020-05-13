SIR David Attenborough has welcomed news that plans to build homes on land next to Askham Bog have been dismissed by the Secretary of State.
Sir David said: "I am absolutely delighted that such a treasure has been saved."
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the nature reserve, launched a campaign against the plans for more than 500 homes on land next to the ancient bog.
They raised fears about the impact of the development on the site of special scientific interest, which is home to a diverse range of species.