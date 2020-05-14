MORE than £4.8m of the government money earmarked to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis has been claimed by holiday home owners in York.

City of York Council was given nearly £40m to distribute to about 2,500 eligible businesses in the city.

And a council spokesperson confirmed that 466 second home or holiday let owners successfully applied for the scheme - and received grants of either £10,000 or £25,000.

In total £4,840,000 went to holiday lets or second homes.

The grants were not available to B&Bs - as many pay council tax rather than business rates - and the national Bed and Breakfast Association wrote to government to say they were "dismayed" to hear that second-home owners were able to claim the grants.

The government has since announced extra funding to help these businesses.

Last month a specialist team at the council worked over the Easter bank holiday weekend to process applications for the support grants and deliver business rates relief as quickly as possible.

More than £100m of grants and rates relief was allocated to the local authority to support businesses and protect jobs during the outbreak.

The council has also launched a funding scheme to help smaller businesses that may not qualify for the government grants. Find out more at york.gov.uk/COVIDBusinessGrant.