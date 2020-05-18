YOU may remember that a couple of weeks ago, we issued you with a challenge: to identify a series of old photographs of North Yorkshire towns and villages in years gone by.

We gave you the answers to that original challenge last week. And now we have a further series of photographs for you to identify.

As before, the photographs were supplied to us by Ivan Martin, the former secretary of YAYAS, the Yorkshire Architectural and York Archaeological Society. Some are from YAYAS’ extensive collection of photos; some are from Ivan’s own collection.

The photographs all come from a talk Ivan once gave to the York HF Rambling Club, of which he is secretary: so they feature North Yorkshire towns and beauty spots that keen walkers might have visited themselves.

The twist, of course, is that these were all taken many years ago - in some cases more than 100 years ago. So not all the towns pictured necessarily look exactly the same today...

As before, there’s no prize for getting the photographs right, other than the sheer satisfaction of being a know-it-all - and the pleasure of looking at the photographs themselves, some of which are stunning.

With lockdown easing, you may actually be able to get out to visit some of these places again, soon. But do take care to maintain social distancing if you do.

The answers will be revealed next week. But here's a bit more information about each photo to help you...

1. This lovely North Yorkshire market town and administrative centre has a castle, a river and a picture-postcard town centre. It is also the gateway to perhaps one of the most beautiful of all the Yorkshire dales. But where is it?

2. The castle here might be a giveaway, if you know it. This is the same town pictured in photograph 1. But where is it? When do you think the photograph might have been taken? And what is the name of the river?

3. Still in the Yorkshire Dales, and another of the region’s classic market towns. But which town is it?

4. Well, yes, it’s a coastal town or village, obviously. But which one? The North Yorkshire coast is littered with them. This is one of the most picturesque - and also has one of the best names. It hasn’t changed that much since this photo was taken. So where is it? And when do you think the photograph might have been taken?

5. Another castle, though this one is nowhere near that in photograph 2. It’s still in North Yorkshire, though...

6. This is a lively market town at the head of one of the best known of the Yorkshire Dales, and famous for its cheese amongst other things. It was apparently first recorded as a market place way back in 1307. The van in the foreground belongs J Martland & Co, glass and china factors, of Morecambe. But where was this photo taken - and can you guess when?

7. This is a pleasant market town some miles to the west of York. It has a couple of very distinctive landmarks, neither of which can be seen in this photograph, which instead shows just the town square. That should be recognisable enough to anyone who knows the town. But how about the date?