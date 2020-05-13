THE total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Ryedale council area has risen by one to 73, while the Selby District Council area has seen an increase of six to 130.
The total number of cases in the Hambleton council district remains at 188, while the total for the Harrogate Borough Council area has risen by one to 266.
Meanwhile, an extra 12 cases have been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total to 420, and the whole of the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen an increase of 16 to 1,207 and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has seen a rise of 14 to 765.
