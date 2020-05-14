GOLFERS were able to play again for the first time in almost two months yesterday (Wednesday) after golf courses in the York area reopened, following the Prime Minister’s relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown.

But strict social distancing conditions were in place, and clubhouses remained closed, as part of a drive to ensure the new freedom did not prompt a fresh outbreak of Covid-19.

All golf courses closed down in March as part of the huge lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and their reopening follows Boris Johnson’s televised address to the nation on Sunday evening, in which he said people could play sports, but only with members of their own household and with social distancing still being practised.

The Government said people could play golf alongside one other person who was not a member of their household but they must remain two metres apart at all times.

Fulford Golf Club - scene of major tournaments featuring the world’s greatest players back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s - was one of those reopening yesterday.

General manager Jon Dry said it was open for play from the morning but members only could play until at least May 25.

“Golf is allowed with members of your own household or with one other person from outside of your household,” he said.

There were numerous cars in the club car park by 10am, and golfers could be seen playing right across the course.

Pike Hills Golf Club in Tadcaster Road, York, was another reopening its course but not its clubhouse or pro-shop.

Heworth Golf Club said on its website that "following the recent Government announcement," the course would reopen to members only yesterday and to visitors as well on Monday, June 1.

Ralph Magee, chairman of York Golf Club at Strensall, said it also had opened its course.

“Whilst obeying some strict extra rules, hopefully only for a few more weeks, members at York Golf Club were relieved today to be allowed out on the course,” he said, adding that amongst those pleased to be playing again were the two new captains, Simon Smales and Carolyn Francis.