FIVE more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The further five deaths takes the total within the trust to 185.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Nationwide, a further 244 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,952.
Patients were aged between 49 and 99 years old. Four of the 244 patients, aged between 51 and 78 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
