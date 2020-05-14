AN INDEPENDENT art gallery in York is offering an online service because people are unable to travel to view artwork due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Corner Gallery, owned and run by Kay Dower from her own home in Telford Terrace, has moved the showroom online and is offering free delivery.

Kay normally opens up her home on a weekly basis to allow customers to come and view the art there. She sells her own artwork, as well as art from other local artists from around York.

However, she has been unable to provide the normal service due to social distancing guidelines.

Kay said: “Instead, I have moved to online. I wanted people to still be able to view the art from their own home and enjoy taking some time out to browse.

“I’m offering free delivery on all orders to York addresses, while sticking to the social distancing guidelines. I carry out most of these deliveries on my bike during my exercise time.”

Corner Gallery offers prints, photography, ceramics and paintings.

Kay has been using social media platforms to promote the new online service she is offering.

As well as moving operations to online, Kay has also started to display some of the artwork in her front window as part of her ‘York Open Windows’ project.

Kay said: “I have been putting artwork in my window to brighten the day of neighbours, delivery drivers and the occasional passer-by on their daily walk.”

Kay is currently offering a print themed around the NHS, with all proceeds being donated to York Hospital.

To view the artwork and get in contact with Kay, visit: www.cornergallery.art

Kay has used The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign, which is encouraging readers to shop local.

To take advantage of the free advert offer in The Press, email nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk.