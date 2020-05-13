THE York and District Amalgamation of Anglers has taken the decision to re-open still waters to members.
The news follows the Government’s announcement that they have relaxed the rules concerning exercise and outdoor activity in the current coronavirus pandemic.
The areas that re-opened on Wednesday include waters at Laybourne, Park View, Sand Hutton, Claxton, Hemingbrough, Burn Road, Rawcliffe.
The Pocklington and Selby Canals are also available for members to enjoy their favourite pastime.
Strict rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus are enforced, with anglers being required to stay two metres apart at all times, to fish fifteen metres apart and to travel separately unless with another person who lives at the same address.
Full rules to ensure the safety of anglers are published at each of the waters which are now open for fishing and can also be found on YDAA’s website at: www.ydaa.org.uk
