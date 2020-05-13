A FOX has been caught on camera trotting through York train station.

LNER posted the footage - nicknaming their CCTV camera the 'foxcam'.

A spokesman for LNER said the fox was spotted at about 11pm on Monday.

The animal can be seen scampering through the concourse from the bottom of the main stairs towards the short stay car park.

And some people on social media raised concerns about the mother goose - which has laid her eggs in one of the flower beds in the station.

Luckily the LNER spokesman confirmed that the latest update from the station team is that mother goose is safe and well.