A SUPERMARKET with two stores in York and one in Malton has introduced an express lane for queuing customers.
From today (May 13), Morrisons, which has stores in Foss Islands Road and Acomb as well as Malton, will be introducing Speedy Shopping for customers doing smaller ‘basket shops’ so they can get in store and complete their shop quicker.
A new separate Speedy Shopping lane will be introduced outside of all Morrisons stores and three Speedy Shopping customers will be invited in for every big shop trolley shopper. Clear signage and Morrisons marshals will help customers choose a Speedy Shopping or Big Shop queue.
Additionally, inside Morrisons stores there will be dedicated Speedy Shopper checkouts and more self-scan tills will be turned into ‘card only’.
David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “It’s fair that customers doing smaller shopping trips should queue for less time too.
"Speedy Shopping will ensure that Morrisons stores will be more convenient for customers wanting a small basket of items."