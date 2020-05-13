FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in the garden of a York house last night (Tuesday).

It happened on Charlton Street, off Bishopthorpe Road.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved two sheds and a garden room.

Sam Wade sent in this video of the fire:

Fire crews from York and Acomb were called to the scene at about 8.40pm and put out the blaze using two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

The cause was accidental due to fire spread from a brasier, the fire service added.