POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses after a girl is reported to have pulled a knife on a woman.
The incident happened at about 5pm on Monday (May 11) in Lang Avenue in Layerthorpe, and involved a teenage girl, about 15 years old, with a long dark brown pony tail, wearing a rusty coloured bomber jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported that this teenager pulled out a knife after a verbal altercation with a woman.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 832 Michael Parker. You can also email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200078507."
