A MAN who died in a crash on the North York Moors has been named by police.
Shane Finn, 21, from Grangetown, Middlesbrough, was travelling in a blue Audi A3, which crashed in Knott Road, north of Rosedale Abbey, at about 1pm on May 2.
Shane was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but sadly died of his injuries. His family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers.
Two other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and released under investigation.
North Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate the collision and wants to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle prior, or has any information about the incident, especially if there is dashcam or CCTV footage.
Witnesses should phone North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185 or emailing Julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12200072984.
