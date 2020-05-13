A POLICE officer with 45 years of service in York - the last 15 as a coroner’s officer - has died, aged 78.

George Rawling’s funeral takes place this afternoon (Wednesday), with residents invited to show their respects as his cortege heads through York and Acomb as it makes its way to York Crematorium.

“Under the present lockdown it would be of great comfort to his family that any of you in the area on your daily exercise or shopping trips would stop for a while as he passes by for his final patrol,” tweeted PCSO Matt Murphy.

“The cortege will be leaving Melrosegate at 3pm and heading through the city up to Acomb Conservative Club, where the hearse will drive around the carpark before heading off to the crematorium.”

A private cremation at the crematorium will be followed by a celebration of George’s life at a later date.

George, who died peacefully last month in Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, leaves a daughter Helen and granddaughter Ellie.

Helen said he had been a "wonderful dad and a great granddad".

She said he had joined the police in 1964, going on to serve as a detective constable before retiring in 1994.

Then, after taking "a few days off," he became a coroner’s officer for York, and continued in that job for 15 years until 2009 when he finally took full retirement.

Ian Gillies, a former police colleague who knew George for more than 50 years and served as a coroner’s officer in York prior to him, also paid tribute to him.

Mr Gillies, a former City of York Council leader, said: “He was a dedicated police officer for many years who went on to become a coroner’s officer, in which job he provided help to the relatives of people who had died, at a very trying time.

“He was also vice-chairman of Acomb Conservative Club when I was chairman and president, and that is why the cortege will be going round the car park on its way to the crematorium, so that members can pay their respects.”