ENGINEERS in North Yorkshire have created a new product to reduce the potential exposure to coronavirus.

Sylatech has launched a simple, personal handheld hook device, enabling the user to push handles, press buttons or grab items, without touching them.

The design and engineering business in Kirkbymoorside developed the product with support from the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub. It is manufactured from a copper-based alloy, which is anti-microbial. It is known from laboratory tests, that copper is highly effective in killing a broad range of bacteria and fungi, and viruses.

Charlie Breese, managing director, said: “Sylatech’s aim for the KeepSafe is simple, to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and to reduce your potential exposure to Coronavirus. It has good application use with door handles, light switches, toilet levers, taps and more."

Andrew Raby, the Growth Hub manager, said: “We’re keen to support this project because the product helps to protect frontline staff against the Coronavirus threat, as well as potentially securing manufacturing jobs and enabling good growth for the business."

Sylatech sees the current coronavirus outbreak as a platform for change. The benefits of using antimicrobial alloys are clear, in reducing disease-causing bacteria and Sylatech is pushing for their increased use within healthcare facilities and wider applications such as ATMs and ticket machines.