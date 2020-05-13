A HEROIN dealer who carried more than £3,600 of the drug through the streets during lockdown has been jailed for 40 months.

Anthony Michael Greenwood, 45, yelled “I’ve got coronavirus” and breathed on a police community support officer (PCSO) when they accosted him, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

“The officer was put in fear of a severe medical condition.”

Mr Galley said the dealer was waving a padlock around and was putting a moped into a garage in Norton.

Greenwood, of Castlegate, Malton, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and assaulting an emergency worker.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without a valid licence for his use of the moped, though he had a provisional driving licence.

He was jailed at York Crown Court, sitting in Bradford, for three years for the drug offence, plus four months for the assault offence. He was also banned from driving for 32 months.

Judge Simon Hickey said Greenwood had so much heroin: “It must have been for financial gain. It was street dealing.”

He added: “You claimed you had coronavirus and breathed hard at one of the officers from about a metre away.

“Clearly such an act with this particular virus in these circumstances has to be a custodial sentence.”

For Greenwood, David Camidge said he had “fairly severe” ongoing mental health problems and prison life was harder during the pandemic because of extra restrictions behind bars.

Mr Galley said police saw Greenwood riding a moped through Norton at 5.40pm on April 9.

Two PCSOs approached as he put the two-wheeler into a garage.

Greenwood insisted it was a mobility vehicle.

He threw two packets of heroin behind them, became aggressive and waved a padlock. Then he made the coronavirus threat.

He told the officers not to touch him, but was arrested.

Police picked up the packets which contained between them 59.1g of heroin. Police estimate it would have sold for £3,693 in street deals.

Greenwood has a previous conviction for having a firearm with intent to make others fear violence.