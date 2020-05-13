PLANS for 60 affordable homes to be built off a main road in the city have been submitted.

The homes could be built on green belt land off Boroughbridge Road, near Acomb - opposite another new development of 266 houses on the old Civil Service Sports Ground.

Most of the homes would be two or three-bedroom houses and bungalows - according to the planning application submitted by York Housing Association and Karbon Homes.

It says the bungalows will help meet the "acute need" for homes for disabled people in York.

The application says: "The buildings are designed to be long life, durable, low maintenance and energy efficient.

" All houses have at least one parking bay ... which will be equipped with a wall-mounted charging point for electric vehicles."

A park area will be created to the north of the site - between the homes and Muddy Boots Nursery.

The report says a public consultation was launched and adds: "Many were in favour of the provision of affordable housing within York.

"Many were pleased to see two and three-bed units available which would provide homes for many young adults who could not afford the relatively high housing costs in the city.

"Some voiced concerns about traffic numbers and access as well as concerns over ecology and flooding. Many of [these] were addressed by the surveys and reports that accompany this application."

The 2-hectare site would include a mixture of social rent, rent to buy and shared ownership homes.

The planning application says there are "very special circumstances" why the development should be allowed on the Green Belt - including that there is a lack of affordable homes in York and claims that the land does not "contibute to Green Belt purposes".

Miller Homes submitted plans for a development on the other side of the road - and appealed to the planning inspectorate after waiting almost four years for the council to decide on the application.

The inspector granted planning permission for the development in October 2019.