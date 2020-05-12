YORK Minster has launched a new initiative to use a candle as a focus for prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an announcement by the House of Bishops last week, clergy can now re-enter churches and cathedrals to pray.

They will pray inside the cathedral every day and the Paschal (Easter) Candle has been set up as a symbol of hope and prayer in the Minster’s Lady Chapel.

Families and friends can email a request for their loved one to be remembered in prayer.

A Minster spokesperson said: "Understandably, many people are struggling with the pain of bereavement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So York Minster will make it possible for families and friends to email a request for their loved one, or for someone for whom they are concerned, to be remembered in a prayer that will be said at the Paschal Candle."

Canon Maggie McLean, Canon Missioner at York Minster, said that while the Covid-19 lockdown measures are necessary to keep everyone safe, they have been particularly tough for the family and friends of those who have died in recent weeks.

She said: “The death of a loved one is one of life’s most difficult moments.

"For many, the chance to visit a church or cathedral to offer a prayer in their memory or to attend their funeral are hugely important rites of passage, deeply emotional acts of respect and love that give comfort and solace and which are important for the grieving process.

“With places of worship having been closed, these simple, human rituals have become all but impossible, amplifying the heartbreak and trauma of the bereavement.

"While it is still not possible to offer the full services of the Church to those who are grieving, this is an important step in the direction of what many are looking and hoping for.

"The offering of prayer in this way, will be a reminder that they are not alone but are embraced in the love and care of God and the human family.”

The email address to request a prayer and a candle to be lit for those who have recently died is prayer@yorkminster.org. All emails will receive a response within 48 hours.